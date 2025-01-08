ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146519 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126859 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134519 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170645 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110573 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

In the icy ocean of Europe, they will try to find signs of life: NASA will send robots to the moons of Jupiter and Saturn

In the icy ocean of Europe, they will try to find signs of life: NASA will send robots to the moons of Jupiter and Saturn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21860 views

NASA is planning to launch autonomous palm-sized robots to explore the oceans under the ice of Europa and Enceladus. The robots will search for signs of life in the satellites' inner oceans using a special cryobot.

Scientists believe that under the thick ice shells there are vast inland oceans that could potentially support life.

Transmits to UNN with reference to spacetoday and wired.

Details

NASA plans to explore the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn with autonomous robots. A large number of moons in our solar system are believed to have vast oceans under the ice, especially Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus, and these oceans are tempting places to look for the possibility of life. Scientists believe that hydrothermal vents exist on Saturn's moon Enceladus and open a window into understanding the conditions that may have been conducive to primitive life.

Europa (the sixth most distant moon of Jupiter) is believed to hide vast oceans beneath its thick icy shells, and they are collectively called “ocean worlds.”  

In October, NASA launched the Europa Clipper probe to learn more about conditions on Europa, and several research efforts are underway to directly investigate the interior oceans of Enceladus and Europa.

One of these projects, called SWIM (Sensing With Independent Micro-swimmers), is led by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The program plans to send several palm-sized autonomous underwater robots into the inner oceans of the icy moons to search for signs of life.

The red planet is not a desert world: a huge reservoir of groundwater has been discovered on Mars, and there is other evidence14.08.24, 20:21 • 108176 views

It is noted that these autonomous underwater research robots are extremely small. Their wedge-shaped bodies are about 12 centimeters long. A device called a “cryobot” will transport the robots under the thick ice shells of these moons, using nuclear energy to melt the ice. 

Image

For reference

Europa's orbit is an ellipse, and the shape of the satellite is affected by Jupiter's gravity, deforming as it approaches Jupiter.

This change in shape creates friction inside Europa, generating enormous amounts of heat in a mechanism known as tidal heating, which melts some of the ice and forms a vast interior ocean beneath the moon's thick ice shell.

Europe's inland ocean is salty and is estimated to be about 100 kilometers deep on average, with a total volume of water twice that of all the Earth's oceans, despite the fact that this satellite is much smaller than our planet.

Recall

 NASA has postponed the manned Artemis 3 mission to land on the Moon until mid-2027 due to technical problems. The reason for the postponement was difficulties with the spacecraft's heat shield.

In 2025, Mars, Mercury, and Venus bwill go retrograde at different times of the year. The astrologer warns of possible difficulties in finance, communication, and relationships during these periods.

NASA Parker explores the Sun without humans: do we need astronauts?31.12.24, 15:20 • 20050 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

