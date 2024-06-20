In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Air Defense Forces shot down 5 shaheds and 4 missiles

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12408 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 126838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129427 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143790 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202355 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241037 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148907 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370300 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182735 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149861 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 126838 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110794 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129427 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123823 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143790 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9234 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11021 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15267 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16618 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 25192 views
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Air Defense Forces shot down 5 shaheds and 4 missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61350 views

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense systems shot down 5 shahids and 4 missiles during a massive enemy attack at night, but as a result of Russian terror, 3 people were injured and residential buildings, outbuildings, cars and infrastructure were damaged in Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Air Defense Forces shot down 5 shaheds and 4 missiles

At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. It was reflected by our defenders of the sky. 5 shahids and four rockets were destroyed. Air defense worked in the Nikopol region, Kryvyi Rih and Sinelnikiv region. This was announced by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

The terror of the Russian army did not pass without consequences.

In Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts, men aged 30, 41 and 63 were injured. Two of them were hospitalized in a moderate condition.

In the Nikopol Region, 7 private houses, 5 outbuildings, cars, and power lines were also damaged. And also-construction equipment.

The Air Force shot down 5 out of 9 missiles and 27 drones at night20.06.24, 07:26 • 109385 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Nikopol, Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Poland
