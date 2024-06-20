In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Air Defense Forces shot down 5 shaheds and 4 missiles

At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. It was reflected by our defenders of the sky. 5 shahids and four rockets were destroyed. Air defense worked in the Nikopol region, Kryvyi Rih and Sinelnikiv region. This was announced by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

The terror of the Russian army did not pass without consequences.

In Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts, men aged 30, 41 and 63 were injured. Two of them were hospitalized in a moderate condition.

In the Nikopol Region, 7 private houses, 5 outbuildings, cars, and power lines were also damaged. And also-construction equipment.

The Air Force shot down 5 out of 9 missiles and 27 drones at night