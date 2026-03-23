In the Czech Republic, a farm with 10,000 ducks is being liquidated due to bird flu
Kyiv • UNN
In Starý Bydžov, the eighth outbreak of infection this year is being eliminated. The total number of birds liquidated in the country has already exceeded 315,000.
In Starý Bydžov, eastern Czech Republic, the liquidation of a large poultry farm affected by bird flu, which housed almost 10,000 ducks, has begun, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.
Details
The farm in Starý Bydžov became the next, already eighth, outbreak of bird flu on large poultry farms in the Czech Republic in 2026.
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On the seven large poultry farms that have been liquidated so far, more than 79,000 ducks and about 236,000 chickens have been destroyed since mid-February. In accordance with the Veterinary Act, poultry farmers are entitled to compensation for proven costs and damages caused as a result of the application of emergency veterinary measures or the culling of animals due to diseases. Compensation is provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.