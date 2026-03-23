In the Czech Republic, a farm with 10,000 ducks is being liquidated due to bird flu

In Starý Bydžov, eastern Czech Republic, the liquidation of a large poultry farm affected by bird flu, which housed almost 10,000 ducks, has begun, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

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The farm in Starý Bydžov became the next, already eighth, outbreak of bird flu on large poultry farms in the Czech Republic in 2026.

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On the seven large poultry farms that have been liquidated so far, more than 79,000 ducks and about 236,000 chickens have been destroyed since mid-February. In accordance with the Veterinary Act, poultry farmers are entitled to compensation for proven costs and damages caused as a result of the application of emergency veterinary measures or the culling of animals due to diseases. Compensation is provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.