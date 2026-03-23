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In the Czech Republic, a farm with 10,000 ducks is being liquidated due to bird flu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

In Starý Bydžov, the eighth outbreak of infection this year is being eliminated. The total number of birds liquidated in the country has already exceeded 315,000.

In the Czech Republic, a farm with 10,000 ducks is being liquidated due to bird flu

In Starý Bydžov, eastern Czech Republic, the liquidation of a large poultry farm affected by bird flu, which housed almost 10,000 ducks, has begun, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

The farm in Starý Bydžov became the next, already eighth, outbreak of bird flu on large poultry farms in the Czech Republic in 2026.

New H5N1 bird flu variants show increased ability to infect cows: why the new discovery is important16.12.25, 09:43 • 3692 views

On the seven large poultry farms that have been liquidated so far, more than 79,000 ducks and about 236,000 chickens have been destroyed since mid-February. In accordance with the Veterinary Act, poultry farmers are entitled to compensation for proven costs and damages caused as a result of the application of emergency veterinary measures or the culling of animals due to diseases. Compensation is provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Antonina Tumanova

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