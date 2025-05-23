In the Carpathians, the track sagged due to rock failure: the railway is making additional changes to routes

$41.500.06
ukenru
Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy
02:05 PM • 1790 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 14323 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 30799 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 29666 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35266 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 40129 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 44049 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 130251 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66425 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 314646 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

Popular news

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

May 23, 05:09 AM • 102235 views

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 10650 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

08:37 AM • 17117 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 66516 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 38723 views
Publications

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 130251 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 227119 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 307771 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 297576 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 305836 views
UNN Lite

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 67055 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 119832 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 161753 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 163358 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 162224 views
In the Carpathians, the track sagged due to rock failure: the railway is making additional changes to routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is actively restoring infrastructure on the Yasinya - Voronenko section after a ground failure. Part of the equipment was received from the Howard Buffett Foundation and the UK government.

In the Carpathians, the track sagged due to rock failure: the railway is making additional changes to routes

Ukrzaliznytsia continues to actively restore infrastructure on the Yasinya - Voronenko section, where a rock collapse and track subsidence occurred yesterday, May 22, UNN reports with reference to UZ.

As of now, 11 cars of crushed stone have been unloaded and the formation of a counter-banket has begun (the so-called "police" that allows to strengthen the embankment of the roadbed). Specialized railway and ordinary auto-tractor equipment, excavator are working at the location 

- reported in the national carrier.

Also, railway workers noted that part of the equipment involved in the restoration works was received from the Howard Buffett Foundation and the UK government.

The railway also makes additional changes to routes along this route. All of the following trains run to/from Vorokhta station:

  • №233, №55, №95 Kyiv — Rakhiv;
    • №107 Kryvyi Rih — Yasinya;
      • №5 Zaporizhzhia — Yasinya;
        • №25 Odesa — Yasinya;
          • №357 Kyiv — Yasinya;
            • №143 Sumy — Rakhiv.

              While the restoration works are underway, passengers of these flights are delivered by bus transfers in both directions from the terminal stations of reduced routes, the railway workers noted.

              Earlier UNN wrote that Ukrzaliznytsia began track repairs on the Yasinya — Voronenko section in the Carpathians, where the soil sank. Traffic is currently blocked, and passengers of Rakhiv-bound trains are delivered by transfers.

              And at night, on the eve of the rock collapse and track subsidence, Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily closed traffic on the Yasinya-Voronenko section. The departure of train No. 96 Rakhiv - Kyiv from Yasinya station was delayed.

              Alona Utkina

              Alona Utkina

              Society
              Ukrainian Railways
              United Kingdom
              Kryvyi Rih
              Zaporizhzhia
              Odesa
              Sums
              Kyiv
