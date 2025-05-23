In the Carpathians, the track sagged due to rock failure: the railway is making additional changes to routes
Ukrzaliznytsia is actively restoring infrastructure on the Yasinya - Voronenko section after a ground failure. Part of the equipment was received from the Howard Buffett Foundation and the UK government.
Ukrzaliznytsia continues to actively restore infrastructure on the Yasinya - Voronenko section, where a rock collapse and track subsidence occurred yesterday, May 22, UNN reports with reference to UZ.
As of now, 11 cars of crushed stone have been unloaded and the formation of a counter-banket has begun (the so-called "police" that allows to strengthen the embankment of the roadbed). Specialized railway and ordinary auto-tractor equipment, excavator are working at the location
Also, railway workers noted that part of the equipment involved in the restoration works was received from the Howard Buffett Foundation and the UK government.
The railway also makes additional changes to routes along this route. All of the following trains run to/from Vorokhta station:
- №233, №55, №95 Kyiv — Rakhiv;
- №107 Kryvyi Rih — Yasinya;
- №5 Zaporizhzhia — Yasinya;
- №25 Odesa — Yasinya;
- №357 Kyiv — Yasinya;
- №143 Sumy — Rakhiv.
While the restoration works are underway, passengers of these flights are delivered by bus transfers in both directions from the terminal stations of reduced routes, the railway workers noted.
