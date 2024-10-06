In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene: Florida declares a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene: Florida declares a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene: Florida declares a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Governor of Florida has declared a state of emergency in 35 counties due to the threat of Tropical Storm Milton. The storm is moving across the Gulf of Mexico with maximum wind speeds of 75 km/h and is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane.

Florida communities are being urged to prepare for a potential Category 3 hurricane as Hurricane Milton moves rapidly through the Gulf of Mexico.

Writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 35 counties on Saturday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Milton. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Tropical Storm Milton is moving with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and is currently  about 585 km from Progreso (a city in Mexico, Yucatan).

As many of these counties are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, DeSantis also asked the Florida Office of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Transportation to coordinate all available resources and personnel to assist local communities with expedited debris removal.

We will continue to deploy state resources to prepare for effective search and rescue operations, restore power and clear roads

- wrote Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of this state in the southeast of the United States.

Recall

Category 4 Hurricane Helene hits Florida with winds of up to 225 km/h.

Hurricane Helen weakened to a tropical storm after hitting Florida

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

