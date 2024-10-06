In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene: Florida declares a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton

Florida communities are being urged to prepare for a potential Category 3 hurricane as Hurricane Milton moves rapidly through the Gulf of Mexico.

Writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 35 counties on Saturday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Milton. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Tropical Storm Milton is moving with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and is currently about 585 km from Progreso (a city in Mexico, Yucatan).

As many of these counties are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, DeSantis also asked the Florida Office of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Transportation to coordinate all available resources and personnel to assist local communities with expedited debris removal.

We will continue to deploy state resources to prepare for effective search and rescue operations, restore power and clear roads - wrote Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of this state in the southeast of the United States.

