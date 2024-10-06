In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene: Florida declares a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton
The Governor of Florida has declared a state of emergency in 35 counties due to the threat of Tropical Storm Milton. The storm is moving across the Gulf of Mexico with maximum wind speeds of 75 km/h and is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane.
Florida communities are being urged to prepare for a potential Category 3 hurricane as Hurricane Milton moves rapidly through the Gulf of Mexico.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 35 counties on Saturday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Milton. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Tropical Storm Milton is moving with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and is currently about 585 km from Progreso (a city in Mexico, Yucatan).
As many of these counties are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, DeSantis also asked the Florida Office of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Transportation to coordinate all available resources and personnel to assist local communities with expedited debris removal.
We will continue to deploy state resources to prepare for effective search and rescue operations, restore power and clear roads
Category 4 Hurricane Helene hits Florida with winds of up to 225 km/h.
