In Thailand, a population of the rare flat-headed cat, previously thought to be extinct, has been discovered for the first time in 30 years

Photo: Panthera

In southern Thailand, scientists have recorded a flat-headed cat – one of the rarest felines in the world. The last official sighting of this species in the country dated back to 1995, leading to the animals being considered "possibly extinct" in the area. This is reported by Iflscience, writes UNN.

Details

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Department of National Parks of Thailand (DNP) and the Panthera Thailand organization, the existence of an entire population has been confirmed. Using camera traps, 13 individuals were detected in 2024, and another 16 in 2025. The most important achievement was footage of a cat with a cub, indicating successful reproduction of the species in the wild.

"We had heard reports for many years and were confident that the species still existed. It took the right study design to confirm it." - said Rattapan Pattanarangsan, Panthera Thailand's conservation program manager.

Significance for the ecosystem

Thailand's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, called this event a landmark for the country. Flat-headed cats are nocturnal and live in dense vegetation, which made them elusive to researchers for decades.

"The resurgence of the flat-headed cat is a timely reminder that when we protect our natural heritage, we protect wild habitats and the future of our country." - the minister stated.

The discovery confirms the effectiveness of enhanced environmental protection measures and gives hope for the restoration of the population of this rare species in the region.

