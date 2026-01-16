In Thailand, a population of the rare flat-headed cat, previously thought to be extinct, has been discovered for the first time in 30 years

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:04 PM • 2916 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 14265 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 23087 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 55501 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 67865 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36860 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33539 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52590 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42162 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44272 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 9480 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 12892 views
The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schoolsJanuary 15, 06:01 PM • 3010 views
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - MediaJanuary 15, 06:25 PM • 3348 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 202607:58 PM • 3554 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 12912 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 46281 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 55501 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 67865 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 60444 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 9518 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22878 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44644 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78392 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69338 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

In Thailand, a population of the rare flat-headed cat, previously thought to be extinct, has been discovered for the first time in 30 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In southern Thailand, scientists have recorded a flat-headed cat, which was considered extinct since 1995. Thanks to camera traps, 13 individuals were detected in 2024 and 16 in 2025, including a cat with a cub.

In Thailand, a population of the rare flat-headed cat, previously thought to be extinct, has been discovered for the first time in 30 years
Photo: Panthera

In southern Thailand, scientists have recorded a flat-headed cat – one of the rarest felines in the world. The last official sighting of this species in the country dated back to 1995, leading to the animals being considered "possibly extinct" in the area. This is reported by Iflscience, writes UNN.

Details

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Department of National Parks of Thailand (DNP) and the Panthera Thailand organization, the existence of an entire population has been confirmed. Using camera traps, 13 individuals were detected in 2024, and another 16 in 2025. The most important achievement was footage of a cat with a cub, indicating successful reproduction of the species in the wild.

Polar bears can adapt to survival in a warmer climate – study12.12.25, 09:44 • 4656 views

"We had heard reports for many years and were confident that the species still existed. It took the right study design to confirm it."

- said Rattapan Pattanarangsan, Panthera Thailand's conservation program manager.

Significance for the ecosystem

Thailand's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, called this event a landmark for the country. Flat-headed cats are nocturnal and live in dense vegetation, which made them elusive to researchers for decades.

"The resurgence of the flat-headed cat is a timely reminder that when we protect our natural heritage, we protect wild habitats and the future of our country."

- the minister stated.

The discovery confirms the effectiveness of enhanced environmental protection measures and gives hope for the restoration of the population of this rare species in the region.

"Hobbits" may have died out due to drought and competition with humans: research details08.12.25, 15:59 • 3502 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World