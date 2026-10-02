In Russia, prisoners rioted on a train, seized weapons and took guards hostage, media report

In Russia, a group of prisoners being transported by train from Vladikavkaz to Adler staged a riot and, according to preliminary reports, seized the convoy's weapons. One Federal Penitentiary Service employee was killed, while three other wounded convoy officers are being held hostage. Russian REN-TV and the 112 Telegram channel report this, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the incident occurred in the evening near Murtazovo station. On a train carrying transported convicts, the emergency brake was pulled, after which a riot broke out in the carriage.

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It is claimed that the prisoners seized the convoy officers' weapons, killed one Federal Penitentiary Service employee, and wounded three others.

The carriage was surrounded by security forces

After that, the rioters barricaded themselves in the carriage together with the wounded convoy officers and are holding them inside. According to preliminary reports, none of the prisoners managed to escape from the train.

The carriage was surrounded by Russian security forces, and emergency services are arriving at the scene. 112 also claims that law enforcement officers have already killed at least one participant in the riot.

No official confirmation of the circumstances of the incident or the number of those killed and wounded had been provided at the time of the reports.

In Odesa, an armed man took hostages in a barbershop