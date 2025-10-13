In Rivne region, the prosecutor's office returned a lake within a protected area to the community

The Rivne region prosecutor's office has restored the rights of the local community to a natural object, returning a protected lake with an area of 64 hectares, which is part of a local hydrological reserve. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the illegal use of the lake and adjacent lands was stopped after a court decision on a lawsuit filed by the Smyha settlement community.

Previously, the private joint-stock company "Rivne Fish Breeding and Melioration Station", formed on the basis of a former state enterprise, used the territory for fish breeding without proper legal grounds and without paying funds to the local budget.

"Studianka" is a territory of environmental importance. It has been established that the private joint-stock company "Rivne Fish Breeding and Melioration Station", which was formed on the basis of a former state enterprise, used this lake and the adjacent land plot for fish breeding without sufficient legal grounds and without paying funds to the local budget.