In Rivne region, the prosecutor's office returned a lake within a protected area to the community
Kyiv • UNN
The Rivne region prosecutor's office returned a 64-hectare lake, part of a hydrological reserve, to the community. A private joint-stock company used the territory for fish farming without legal grounds and without paying funds to the local budget.
Details
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the illegal use of the lake and adjacent lands was stopped after a court decision on a lawsuit filed by the Smyha settlement community.
Previously, the private joint-stock company "Rivne Fish Breeding and Melioration Station", formed on the basis of a former state enterprise, used the territory for fish breeding without proper legal grounds and without paying funds to the local budget.
Thanks to the intervention of the prosecutor's office, the community received back a valuable natural resource of special ecological importance, and the protected area is now protected from illegal use.
