In Rivne region, for the third day, a pensioner who got lost in the forest while picking mushrooms is being searched for

In Rivne region, the search for a 72-year-old resident of Myliach village, who went into the forest for mushrooms on the morning of July 26 and did not return, has been ongoing for the third day. Police, relatives, rescuers, border guards with dogs, foresters, and volunteers have joined the search — the area is being combed even with the help of quadcopters. This was reported by the Rivne Region Police, as conveyed by UNN.

The son-in-law reported to the police that on July 26, around 10 a.m., a 72-year-old resident of Myliach village left home and has not returned since. For 3 days now, police, relatives, fellow villagers, rescuers, border guards with service dogs, and foresters have been searching for the pensioner who went into the forest for mushrooms and got lost. Law enforcement officers are also using special equipment, including quadcopters. - the post states.

Description of the missing person: a man of thin build, height - from 165 to 175 cm. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green shirt, black sweatpants, and a gray baseball cap.

He did not have a mobile phone with him.

