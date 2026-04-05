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Kyiv • UNN

 • 5046 views

In Rivne, a 43-year-old man threatened to detonate grenades for three hours during a document check. Police detained the offender, who had self-willedly left his unit.

In Rivne, a man threatened to detonate grenades during a check - he was detained
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In Rivne, law enforcement officers detained a man who threatened to detonate grenades during a check. Thanks to negotiations and coordinated police actions, there were no casualties. This was reported by Rivne police, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on April 4, around 8:30 PM, on Soborna Street. During a document check, a 43-year-old resident of Orzhiv village pulled the pin from a grenade and began threatening an explosion.

An investigative and operational group, explosives experts, KORD special forces, patrol officers, and police leadership promptly arrived at the scene. Negotiations with the man lasted over three hours.

As a result, he was successfully detained.

It turned out that the man was in the status of AWOL (absent without leave). One of the ammunition was found in a reservoir, the other was defused and seized for examination.

Investigative actions are currently underway within the framework of open criminal proceedings.

Man detained in Kyiv for opening fire in Darnytsia - police05.04.26, 11:17 • 4364 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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