Man detained in Kyiv for opening fire in Darnytsia - police

Photo: Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, police detained a man who started a shooting during a conflict between two companies. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred at night near a house on Drahomanova Street. According to preliminary data, during an argument, a 33-year-old local resident fired several shots from a weapon. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Law enforcement officers promptly detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and seized the weapon - a device for firing rubber bullets.

A criminal proceeding has been opened on the fact of the incident under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. All circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

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