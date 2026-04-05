Man detained in Kyiv for opening fire in Darnytsia - police
Kyiv • UNN
In the Darnytskyi district, a 33-year-old man fired several shots from a traumatic weapon during an argument. The police detained the shooter and opened a case.
In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, police detained a man who started a shooting during a conflict between two companies. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, UNN reports.
Details
The incident occurred at night near a house on Drahomanova Street. According to preliminary data, during an argument, a 33-year-old local resident fired several shots from a weapon. No one was injured as a result of the incident.
Law enforcement officers promptly detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and seized the weapon - a device for firing rubber bullets.
A criminal proceeding has been opened on the fact of the incident under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. All circumstances of the incident are currently being established.
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