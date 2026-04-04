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Car exploded in Kyiv, police investigating circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2194 views

A Skoda car exploded and caught fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. The fire damaged neighboring cars, and rescuers and police are working at the scene.

Car exploded in Kyiv, police investigating circumstances

A car exploded in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital; law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances, UNN reports with reference to Kyiv police.

Details

Police are investigating the circumstances of a car explosion in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

It is preliminarily known that a Skoda car caught fire, and nearby parked cars were also damaged by the flames.

No information about casualties has been received yet.

All relevant services are currently working at the scene, extinguishing the fire and establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Additionally

Earlier, Telegram channels reported that two explosions occurred in the capital's Borshchahivka district.

After that, screams were heard, and rescuers have already arrived at the scene.

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv