In Poltava region, teenagers abused a 12-year-old boy: 4 policemen suspended for not investigating the case

In Poltava region, teenagers abused a 12-year-old boy: they beat him, sexually assaulted him, and filmed it. The prosecutor's office initiated an internal investigation into the actions of police officers who did not register the crime in the URPI. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

The prosecutor's office of Poltava region provides procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on the fact of violent acts of a sexual nature not involving penetration of the body committed against a person under the age of fourteen (part 4 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2024, three people, including minors, committed sexual acts against a young boy on a beach in the Kotelevo territorial community.

Law enforcement officers are processing photos and videos posted on social media. In addition, the prosecutor's office initiated an internal investigation into the actions of police officers who failed to register a crime in the URPI after the victim's parents appealed.

Currently, 4 people have been suspended from duty.

