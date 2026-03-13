In Poltava region, civilians attacked TCC military personnel - six of them are undergoing military medical examination

Today, March 13, near the settlement of Nyzhni Mlyny, a group of up to 20 people obstructed a notification group consisting of TCC and SP servicemen and police officers. According to the TCC, six civilians are subject to mobilization and are currently undergoing military medical examination, UNN reports.

Details

"We inform about an attack on the notification group of the Poltava region TCC and SP. Around 11 a.m. on March 13, near the settlement of Nyzhni Mlyny, a group of up to 20 people obstructed a notification group consisting of TCC and SP servicemen and police officers. In particular, tear gas was used, as a result of which three servicemen and three police officers suffered injuries in the form of chemical burns," the report says.

The TCC noted that "in order to stop illegal actions, additional national police crews promptly arrived at the scene."

"As a result, eight men who obstructed the work of the notification group were detained by the police. It was established that six of them are subject to mobilization, and they are currently undergoing military medical examination," the TCC added.

The TCC emphasized that "notification groups conduct mobilization measures to staff the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Obstructing their activities are illegal actions, and the consequence is a decrease in Ukraine's defense capability."

Recall

A 31-year-old Lviv resident is accused of fatally wounding an ATO veteran during a document check. Two other servicemen sustained injuries and burns.