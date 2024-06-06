In novoshakhtinsk, russia, a fire broke out at an oil refinery

An oil refinery in the rostov region is on fire in russia. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in the russian city of novoshakhtinsk, rostov region.

Previously, explosions were first heard, which indicates the possible use of air defense.

Earlier, local residents reported explosions that were heard before the lesson.

