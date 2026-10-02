In Lviv, the remains of 113 Polish soldiers and 17 Wehrmacht servicemen were exhumed

Photo: Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance

At the old Holoskivske Cemetery in Lviv, exhumation research has been completed, during which the remains of 113 soldiers of the Polish Army and 17 Wehrmacht servicemen were discovered. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The work lasted from August 25 to September 28, 2026. It was carried out to exhume, examine and subsequently rebury the remains of Polish servicemen who died in September 1939.

In addition to 130 complete sets of remains, the researchers discovered separate disarticulated remains whose affiliation has not yet been established. According to preliminary estimates, they may belong to two more people.

Identification tags, medallions and personal belongings found

During the work, archaeologists also discovered soldiers’ identification tags, medallions, buttons and other uniform elements, personal belongings and shell casings.

Photo: Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance

The research was conducted by Ukrainian Memory LLC with the participation of specialists from the Polish Institute of National Remembrance and Wrocław Medical University. Search specialists and an anthropologist from the Lviv Regional Council’s municipal enterprise “Dolya” were also involved in the work.

In September 1939, battles took place in the area of what was then the village of Velyke Holosko between the Polish Army and the Wehrmacht. The fallen Polish servicemen were buried in a mass grave at the local cemetery. Signs of these burials were discovered during search operations back in 2019.

In Lviv, the remains of 89 Polish and Wehrmacht servicemen were exhumed