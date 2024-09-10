In Lviv, for the second time in Ukraine, a heart and kidney were transplanted simultaneously

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117438 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119911 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195410 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151984 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151980 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142565 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196801 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185684 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83914 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 60036 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37975 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 67267 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 44088 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195410 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185684 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212530 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200720 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 510 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149117 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148415 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152548 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143505 views
Actual
In Lviv, for the second time in Ukraine, a heart and kidney were transplanted simultaneously

In Lviv, for the second time in Ukraine, a heart and kidney were transplanted simultaneously

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11787 views

A 58-year-old Lviv resident underwent a unique operation to simultaneously transplant a heart and a kidney. This is only the second such operation in the history of independent Ukraine to be successful.

Specialists at the Transplantation Center performed a simultaneous kidney and heart transplant on a 58-year-old Lviv resident.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Lviv City Council and the First Medical Association of Lviv.

Details

For the second time in Ukraine, surgeons at the Transplantation Center of the First Medical Association of Lviv performed a simultaneous kidney and heart transplant on a patient who had been suffering from kidney failure for 18 years and had suffered two heart attacks.

Viktor Abrashkin's health problems began at the age of 40 when he was diagnosed with kidney disease and prescribed pills. Three years ago, he suffered a heart attack, after which his kidneys failed completely - he needed hemodialysis. After some time, the man had a second heart attack - he could no longer breathe in fully, and spent his last strength on undergoing hemodialysis.

I lacked air. I could not walk a meter. I could not even sleep. Every night my wife and daughter checked on me to see if I was breathing. It was hard, I thought these were my last days

- said Viktor Abrashkin.

The only way to save the patient was to transplant two organs at once - a heart and a kidney.

Unexpectedly, a donor appeared on the man's birthday, and the Lviv resident got a chance to live.

According to Maksym Ovechko, head of the Transplantation Center, “two teams worked during the operation: cardiac surgeons and abdominal surgeons.

First, my colleagues transplanted the heart. It was successfully “launched”. As soon as this happened, we were able to start the kidney transplant. It also started working in the operating room. We are very proud, because this is only the second such transplant in the history of independent Ukraine, and it was successful 

- he noted.

Recall

In the first half of 2024, 283 organ transplants were performed in Ukraine (187 kidneys, 55 livers, and 41 hearts).

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health

Contact us about advertising