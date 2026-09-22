In Kyiv, the lifting of sanctions against Usmanov and Fridman was called disgraceful, but "the celebrations in Moscow can still be spoiled"

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted to the lifting of sanctions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, calling it shameful and "unjustifiable in any way," reports UNN.

The decision to remove Usmanov and Fridman from the sanctions list is shameful and unjustifiable in any way. Moscow is celebrating, having received what it sought: a sense of impunity, the humiliation of the European Union, and a split among Europeans - Sybiha said.

However, according to him, the celebrations in Moscow can still be spoiled.

I call on all EU member states to declare now that they will impose their own national sanctions against these two individuals - the head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry concluded.

We would like to remind you

On Tuesday, EU diplomats reported that representatives of the member states had agreed to remove two billionaires from the sanctions list concerning Russia and extend the sanctions against the remaining 3,000 individuals and legal entities for another three years.