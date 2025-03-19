In Kyiv, schoolchildren "mined" a school to check the speed of response of law enforcement officers
Kyiv • UNN
Two students, 8 and 9 years old, reported a mining of a school in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv. The children wanted to check the speed of arrival of special services, administrative materials were drawn up for the parents.
On March 18, the police received a report about the mining of an educational institution in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers and explosives technicians arrived at the scene. The information turned out to be false. This is reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.
Details
Law enforcement officers immediately informed the management of the institution about the message received on the 102 line and involved the relevant services to check the school building and the area adjacent to it.
Soon the police found the "miners". They turned out to be students of the same school, 8 and 9 years old. The children explained that they wanted to check the speed of response to the call of special services.
The schoolchildren were given a preventive conversation, and inspectors drew up administrative materials for their parents under Part 1 of Art. 184 of the Code of Ukraine – improper performance of duties regarding the upbringing of children, the message says.
Adults face a fine for such jokes by their children.
