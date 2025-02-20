In Kyiv region Russian drone attack caused damage in two districts: scale of destruction shown

Today, on February 20, Russian troops once again attacked the territory of Kyiv region with enemy drones, there are damages in two districts of the region, the Kyiv RMA and the regional police reported on Thursday in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"Another attack of enemy UAVs in Kyiv region. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. No hits to critical infrastructure were recorded. There were no casualties among the population. As a result of the falling debris of the downed targets, private houses and cars were damaged in two districts of the region," the RMA reported.

According to police, as of 9:30 a.m., four private houses, a car, and outbuildings were damaged in Vyshgorod district.

According to the police, eight houses and four cars were damaged in the Bila Tserkva district. According to the RMA, windows and doors were smashed in the buildings, roofs and facades were damaged. Glass in the apartments of an apartment building was also smashed.

Enemy drone neutralized: wreckage fell in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv