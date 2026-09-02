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In Kyiv, Kyiv City Express services were suspended due to an air raid threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

In the capital, Kyiv City Express services have been temporarily suspended in both directions. Services are expected to resume after the air raid threat ends.

In Kyiv, Kyiv City Express services were suspended due to an air raid threat

In the capital, train services on the Kyiv City Express were temporarily suspended in both directions due to the heightened air threat, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Due to the heightened air threat to the capital, train services on the Kyiv City Express in both directions have been temporarily suspended at the direction of Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring group 

- the statement reads.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged people to exercise caution during safety stops.

Stay 100–200 m away from railway infrastructure or in shelters. We will resume service around the ring after the air threat has ended 

- the statement said.

In Kyiv, the “green” metro line will operate during the yellow alert level, and the curfew will be shortened, Zelenskyy says02.09.26, 18:19 • 1772 views

Recall

In Ukraine, warning systems for existing threats will be updated, and two levels for designating a specific threat—yellow and red—will be introduced. In addition, clearer geographical differentiation of alerts will be developed. 

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine