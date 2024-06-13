In Kyiv, a passenger was hit by a train at the Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station

A passenger was hit by a train at the Kontraktova Square subway station, UNN reports with reference to KCSA.

A passenger was hit by a train at Kontraktova Ploshcha station. Medics and law enforcement officers were called to the scene - the statement said.

According to KCSA, the incident caused the closure of Poshtova Ploshcha, Kontraktova Ploshcha, Pochayna, and Tarasa Shevchenko stations to passengers.

It is currently known that train traffic on the blue line has been restored. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the incident.