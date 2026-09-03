In Kyiv, a man shot the director of a reproductive medicine clinic at point-blank range - the attacker is still being sought

In Kyiv on September 3, a man shot the director of a capital reproductive medicine clinic at point-blank range, firing more than 20 shots; the gunman is being sought, and criminal proceedings have been opened. UNN reports this, citing the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, a man shot the director of a capital reproductive medicine clinic at point-blank range — criminal proceedings have been initiated - police reported.

What happened

The shooting took place today at around 10 a.m. in the capital's Sviatoshynskyi district, near the entrance to a medical facility.

"It was preliminarily established that the offender fired more than 20 shots at a 71-year-old man who had just exited a car. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition," police said.

What is known about the gunman

Measures are currently underway to detain the person involved in committing the crime. A special police operation is ongoing.

Law enforcement actions

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances, as well as the motive for the crime. Urgent investigative actions are ongoing. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — attempted intentional murder.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Sviatoshynskyi District Prosecutor's Office.

Another shooting in Kyiv - special operation to detain an armed man is underway