Another shooting in Kyiv - special operation to detain an armed man is underway

A shooting occurred in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. Law enforcement officers are attempting to detain the shooter. It is currently known that one person was injured and is receiving medical assistance. The Kyiv police reported this on September 3, UNN reports.

A special police operation to detain an armed criminal is ongoing in the capital – the police said in a post.

Where the shooting occurred

Law enforcement officers received a report of a shooting in Sviatoshynskyi district in the morning.

What is known about the injured person

According to the police, one injured man was found at the scene. Doctors are providing him with assistance.

What actions the police are taking

"The personnel of the territorial and main police departments have been put on alert. Additional police forces have also been involved in searching for and detaining the suspect, including officers of the KORD special unit," the post said.

Reminder

The police promptly detained a 42-year-old intoxicated man who was firing chaotically in Bucha. There were no injuries, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.