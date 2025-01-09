In Kyiv, a driver attacked a patrol policeman during a check

The Patrol Police commented on the video of the detention of a car driver in the Podil district of Kyiv, which was circulated on social media. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers said that on January 8, while patrolling, inspectors stopped a Ford with a license plate that did not meet the requirements of state standards.

We stopped the vehicle. During the conversation, the driver behaved aggressively and tried to leave the scene, threatening the patrol officers with physical violence - the statement said.

It is noted that the inspectors warned the man about the illegality of such actions, but he did not respond to the remarks and caused bodily harm to the patrol officer.

The inspectors detained the offender and called investigators to the scene.

This fact was registered in the URPTI under Part 2 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (Resistance to a law enforcement officer while performing his/her official duties).

Recall

In Kyiv, police detained young men who started a fight on the city's main street.