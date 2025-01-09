ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
In Kyiv, a driver attacked a patrol policeman during a check

In Kyiv, a driver attacked a patrol policeman during a check

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29538 views

The patrol policemen stopped the Ford because the license plates did not comply with state standards. The driver behaved aggressively, threatened the police and inflicted bodily harm on a patrol officer, after which he was detained.

The Patrol Police commented on the video of the detention of a car driver in the Podil district of Kyiv, which was circulated on social media. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers said that on January 8, while patrolling, inspectors stopped a Ford with a license plate that did not meet the requirements of state standards.

We stopped the vehicle. During the conversation, the driver behaved aggressively and tried to leave the scene, threatening the patrol officers with physical violence

- the statement said.

It is noted that the inspectors warned the man about the illegality of such actions, but he did not respond to the remarks and caused bodily harm to the patrol officer.

The inspectors detained the offender and called investigators to the scene.

This fact was registered in the URPTI under Part 2 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (Resistance to a law enforcement officer while performing his/her official duties).

Recall

In Kyiv, police detained young men who started a fight on the city's main street. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

