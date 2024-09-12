In Kirovohrad region attack by enemy drones was repelled at night, without consequences

An attack by enemy drones was repelled at night in Kirovohrad region, without any consequences, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

On the night of September 12, our defenders destroyed 44 enemy UAVs. Air defense also worked in the Kirovohrad region. Without consequences - Rajkovic wrote on Telegram.

