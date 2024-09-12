In Kirovohrad region attack by enemy drones was repelled at night, without consequences
Kyiv • UNN
At night, an attack by enemy drones was repelled in Kirovohrad region. According to RMA Chairman Andriy Raykovych, there were no consequences.
On the night of September 12, our defenders destroyed 44 enemy UAVs. Air defense also worked in the Kirovohrad region. Without consequences
