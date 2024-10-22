In Kherson, the occupants attacked an ambulance crew from a drone: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, Russian occupants dropped an explosive device from a drone on an ambulance. Two medical workers were injured and taken to the hospital.
In Kherson, an ambulance crew fell victim to an attack by the occupiers when an explosive device was dropped on its vehicle from a drone. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.
Details
The incident occurred while responding to a call to a patient in Dniprovskyi district.
As a result of the attack, two emergency medical workers were injured. The victims were men aged 44 and 47 who suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs.
Both victims were immediately taken to the hospital for medical care.
