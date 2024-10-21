Attacked by an enemy drone in Kherson: a man is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 48-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a leg wound during an attack by an enemy drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The victim is receiving the necessary medical care.
A man was wounded in Kherson as a result of an attack by an enemy drone. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
Details
On the evening of October 20, an incident occurred in the Dniprovsky district of the city, as a result of which a 48-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.
According to eyewitnesses, the victim was on the street when the aggressor's drone attacked. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care.
