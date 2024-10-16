Russian troops attacked Kherson in the morning, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 56-year-old man was injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of Russian shelling. He went to the hospital on his own with an explosive injury and concussion, he was hospitalized in moderate condition.
A man was injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Around 10:00, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A 56-year-old man came under enemy fire. The victim went to the hospital on his own, where he was diagnosed with an explosive injury and contusion," the RMA reported.
As noted, the Kherson man was hospitalized in moderate condition.
