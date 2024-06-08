In Kherson region, one person was injured due to shelling – RMA

The Russian army has shelled 15 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day. A critical infrastructure facility, a high-rise building and seven private houses were damaged. One person was injured. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, over the past day, Kizomis, Tomina Balka, Antonovka, Veletenskoye, Ivanovka, Chaikino, Berislav, Davydov Brod, Burgunka, Novoberislav, Mikhaylovka, Monastyrskoye, Dudchany, Veseloe and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.

the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, a high-rise building and 7 private houses were damaged. Critical infrastructure, garages and outbuildings were recorded.

Due to Russian aggression, one person was injured.

