In Kherson region, one person was injured due to Russian aggression

Over the past day, one person was injured in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression. This was announced by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the past day under enemy fire and airstrikes were Antonovka, Sadovoye, Zimivnik, Tokarevka, Belozerka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Shirokaya Balka, Sofiyevka, Aleksandrovka, Novotyaginka, Poniatovka, Blagoveshchensk, Berislav, Mikhaylovka, Bolshaya Aleksandrovka, Krupitsa, Milovo, Monastyrskoye, Krasny Mayak, Gavrilovka, Olgovka and the city of Kherson. The enemy also sent a rocket at the Velikoaleksandrovsky community.

the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 9 private houses were damaged. Administrative buildings, medical institutions, cultural institutions, shops and private cars were recorded.

