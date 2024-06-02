In Kherson region, one person was injured due to Russian aggression

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
09:14 AM • 123134 views

08:00 AM • 79384 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81984 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 133752 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95789 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98928 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100506 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

April 2, 10:51 AM • 152121 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

April 2, 10:44 AM • 210644 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

April 2, 09:04 AM • 195084 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Popular news

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Publications

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 3924 views

09:14 AM • 122982 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 120332 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
April 3, 06:00 AM • 133609 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 541175 views
UNN Lite

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9484 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20572 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28922 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60866 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142507 views
In Kherson region, one person was injured due to Russian aggression

In Kherson region, one person was injured due to Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29611 views

In the Kherson region over the past day, as a result of Russian aggression and shelling, one person was injured and numerous residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Over the past day, one person was injured in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression. This was announced by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the past day under enemy fire and airstrikes were Antonovka, Sadovoye, Zimivnik, Tokarevka, Belozerka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Shirokaya Balka, Sofiyevka, Aleksandrovka, Novotyaginka, Poniatovka, Blagoveshchensk, Berislav, Mikhaylovka, Bolshaya Aleksandrovka, Krupitsa, Milovo, Monastyrskoye, Krasny Mayak, Gavrilovka, Olgovka and the city of Kherson. The enemy also sent a rocket at the Velikoaleksandrovsky community.

the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 9 private houses were damaged. Administrative buildings, medical institutions, cultural institutions, shops and private cars were recorded.

Invaders launched an airstrike on Kherson region: a school was damaged30.05.24, 21:50 • 75873 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

