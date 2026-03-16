In Kharkiv, two "hits", there is injured and transport infrastructure is damaged - mayor

Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones in the morning, one person is known to be injured, and transport infrastructure has been damaged, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on social media on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

"The enemy struck the Shevchenkivskyi district with a 'Shahed' drone. At least one person was injured at the site of the strike," Terekhov initially reported.

Later, the mayor reported a "second strike" that "hit the border of the Kyivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts."

"Transport infrastructure has been damaged. Regarding casualties, no information has been received yet," Terekhov stated.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed that "the enemy struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV."

Russian attack on Kyiv continues, fragments of enemy drone fell in the very center of the capital - mayor