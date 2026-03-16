In Kharkiv region, a man died after stepping on an explosive device

In the Kharkiv region, a 61-year-old man died as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device. The tragedy occurred in the village of Mali Prokhody in the Derhachi community. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on March 16. According to preliminary data, the man was blown up by an unknown explosive object.

According to preliminary data, a 61-year-old man was blown up by an unknown explosive device in the village of Mali Prokhody. He died on the spot from his injuries – the report says.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. Information about the event has been registered in the Unified Register of Police Department No. 3 of Kharkiv District Police Department No. 3.

The police urged citizens to be as careful as possible and observe mine safety rules.

If you find suspicious or unknown objects, under no circumstances touch them, do not try to move or disassemble them. Move to a safe distance and immediately report the find by calling 102, 112, or 101 – law enforcement officers noted.

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