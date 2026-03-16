Explosion in Mykolaiv region kills two children, mother thrown out of house into yard by blast wave

An explosion, likely gas-related, in Mykolaiv Oblast led to the death of two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Two children likely died due to a household gas explosion in Mykolaiv Oblast. The tragedy occurred in the village of Bratske, Voznesensk district. Rescuers were informed that children might be under the rubble of a residential building. - reported the State Emergency Service.

During the dismantling of the structures, emergency workers reportedly retrieved a boy born in 2017, who was handed over to an ambulance crew.

Later, rescuers found two more children – born in 2014 and 2022. The girls were pulled out unconscious. Medics performed resuscitation efforts on site, but unfortunately, they could not be saved. - noted the State Emergency Service.

The children's mother (born in 1997) was reportedly thrown into the yard by the blast wave. The woman was immediately hospitalized and is currently in the hospital with burns to her head and hands.

Police officers and local residents assisted rescuers at the scene.

In Rivne region, a child lost fingers due to an explosion