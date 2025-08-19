In Kharkiv region, 7 people were injured by Russian strikes overnight, including a family with two children
On August 18-19, Kharkiv region suffered aviation and drone strikes. Seven people were injured, including two children, and residential buildings and agricultural facilities were damaged.
In the Kharkiv region, seven people, including two children, were injured overnight due to Russian strikes, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on August 18, at about 11:15 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Ruska Lozova. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.
Two women, aged 70 and 43, were injured. Another 59-year-old resident suffered an acute stress reaction. Doctors provided all victims with the necessary assistance,
At approximately 11:40 PM, the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, came under guided aerial bomb (KAB) strikes. Buildings and equipment of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.
On August 19, at about 5:00 AM, two enemy attack drones hit the village of Peremoha, Lozova district. A two-story residential building was damaged. A family was injured: a woman sustained injuries, and her husband and two children - an 8-year-old boy and a 2-year-8-month-old girl - were diagnosed with acute shock. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used a Geran-2 type UAV for the attack on the settlement,