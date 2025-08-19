In Kharkiv region, 7 people were injured by Russian strikes overnight, including a family with two children

In the Kharkiv region, seven people, including two children, were injured overnight due to Russian strikes, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 18, at about 11:15 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Ruska Lozova. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and cars were damaged.

Two women, aged 70 and 43, were injured. Another 59-year-old resident suffered an acute stress reaction. Doctors provided all victims with the necessary assistance, - the prosecutor's office reported.

At approximately 11:40 PM, the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, came under guided aerial bomb (KAB) strikes. Buildings and equipment of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.