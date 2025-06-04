In Germany, a car crashed into a group of schoolchildren: there are injuries
Kyiv • UNN
In Hürth near Cologne, a car ran into a group of elementary school students. One child was seriously injured and another slightly injured. Police believe it was an accident.
Details
One child was seriously injured and one suffered minor injuries, a police spokesman for the Rhein-Erft district said.
"We believe it was an accident," he said.
According to police, there is no evidence of intentional actions. The accident occurred around 12:30 local time.
The area on Frechenerstrasse is fenced off. A rescue helicopter is working.
The representative was unable to provide more details about the incident immediately. It is also unclear whether there are any other injuries.