In Germany, a car crashed into a group of schoolchildren: there are injuries

A car crashed into a group of elementary school students in Hürth near Cologne, Germany, Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

One child was seriously injured and one suffered minor injuries, a police spokesman for the Rhein-Erft district said.

"We believe it was an accident," he said.

According to police, there is no evidence of intentional actions. The accident occurred around 12:30 local time.

The area on Frechenerstrasse is fenced off. A rescue helicopter is working.

The representative was unable to provide more details about the incident immediately. It is also unclear whether there are any other injuries.