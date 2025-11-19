$42.090.03
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 2150 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:10 AM • 2568 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4754 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10597 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 8132 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 23519 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 17277 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 28975 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 49793 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 38841 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2148 views

In Novopokrovka, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Ukrainian language teacher stabbed a lyceum employee. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was detained by law enforcement officers.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife

In the village of Novopokrovka, Dnipropetrovsk region, a conflict occurred between employees of a local lyceum, as a result of which one person was hospitalized with stab wounds, UNN reports.

Details

As it became known from sources in law enforcement agencies, the conflict arose between a Ukrainian language teacher and another employee of the lyceum. During the quarrel, the teacher inflicted stab wounds to her colleague's chest.

The victim was hospitalized. The teacher was detained by law enforcement officers.

Currently, other details of the conflict are unknown.

In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot18.10.25, 11:50 • 47979 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast