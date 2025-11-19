In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Kyiv • UNN
In Novopokrovka, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Ukrainian language teacher stabbed a lyceum employee. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was detained by law enforcement officers.
In the village of Novopokrovka, Dnipropetrovsk region, a conflict occurred between employees of a local lyceum, as a result of which one person was hospitalized with stab wounds, UNN reports.
Details
As it became known from sources in law enforcement agencies, the conflict arose between a Ukrainian language teacher and another employee of the lyceum. During the quarrel, the teacher inflicted stab wounds to her colleague's chest.
The victim was hospitalized. The teacher was detained by law enforcement officers.
Currently, other details of the conflict are unknown.
