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In Dnipro, unknown assailants in balaclavas beat a judge and tried to abduct her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1916 views

The attackers used pepper spray and inflicted a severe head injury on the woman near her home. The victim's husband prevented the assailants from forcibly putting her into a car.

In Dnipro, unknown assailants in balaclavas beat a judge and tried to abduct her

In Dnipro, three unknown individuals in balaclavas attacked a judge near the entrance of her building, brutally beat her, and attempted to abduct her. This was reported by the Council of Judges of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the attackers arrived in a car without license plates. They used pepper spray against the woman, inflicted a severe head injury, and tried to force her into the car.

The abduction attempt was thwarted thanks to the victim's husband, who intervened in the situation. The judge was hospitalized, and her condition is assessed as serious.

The Council of Judges of Ukraine strongly condemned the attack, calling it a brazen act of violence against a representative of the judiciary. They noted that this is one of the most brutal attacks on a judge during the full-scale war.

The agency called on the leadership of the National Police and the Prosecutor General to take personal control of the investigation. The Council of Judges also plans to initiate enhanced security for judges, including restricting access to information about their place of residence and other personal data that could pose risks to their life and health.

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Stepan Haftko

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