In Dnipro, children damaged a cross on the grave of a Ukrainian defender: parents brought to administrative responsibility

At a local cemetery in Dnipro, three children damaged a cross on the grave of a Ukrainian soldier. Police brought their parents to administrative responsibility. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to investigators, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl toppled a tombstone on the grave of a Ukrainian defender at a local cemetery in the Novokodatsky district of the city. It happened on February 10.

Law enforcement officers drew up administrative reports against the children's parents under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. They may face a fine. The reports will be sent to court for consideration.

