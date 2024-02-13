In Dnipro, children damaged a cross on the grave of a Ukrainian defender: parents brought to administrative responsibility

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63846 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116520 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121724 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163780 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164775 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266782 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176705 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166812 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237064 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 84170 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61807 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97593 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58888 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 40096 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237068 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247906 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234106 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116525 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100075 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100525 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117058 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117717 views
In Dnipro, children damaged a cross on the grave of a Ukrainian defender: parents brought to administrative responsibility

In Dnipro, children damaged a cross on the grave of a Ukrainian defender: parents brought to administrative responsibility

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28880 views

Three children damaged a cross on the grave of a Ukrainian soldier in Dnipro, resulting in their parents being brought to administrative responsibility.

At a local cemetery in Dnipro, three children damaged a cross on the grave of a Ukrainian soldier. Police brought their parents to administrative responsibility. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to investigators, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl toppled a tombstone on the grave of a Ukrainian defender at a local cemetery in the Novokodatsky district of the city. It happened on February 10.

Law enforcement officers drew up administrative reports against the children's parents under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. They may face a fine. The reports will be sent to court for consideration.

A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were beaten in Ivano-Frankivsk region: police initiated criminal proceedings07.02.24, 21:09 • 35606 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
dniproDnipro

