In Dnipro, 8 people are wounded in a russian drone attack, 7 of them hospitalized

As a result of the russian attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro, 8 people were injured, 7 of whom were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

As of now, we know about 8 people injured in the Dnipro high-rise. Seven of them are hospitalized. Emergency rescue operations continue - Serhiy Lysak.

A building in Dnipro was hit by russian drones: 4 wounded, others under rubble