In Dnipro, 8 people are wounded in a russian drone attack, 7 of them hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone attack on a house in Dnipro resulted in 8 people being injured, 7 of whom were hospitalized.
As a result of the russian attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro, 8 people were injured, 7 of whom were hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
As of now, we know about 8 people injured in the Dnipro high-rise. Seven of them are hospitalized. Emergency rescue operations continue
