In 2022, the United States was preparing for a nuclear strike on Ukraine by Moscow - CNN

At the end of 2022, the United States began to "carefully prepare" for the fact that Russia could potentially strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons. CNN writes about this, UNN reports .

Details

According to officials, the Biden administration was particularly concerned that Russia might use tactical or combat nuclear weapons.

Between late summer and fall of 2022, the US National Security Council convened a series of meetings to put contingency plans in place.

Context

The late summer of 2022 was a devastating period for Russian troops in Ukraine. Ukrainian troops were advancing on Russian-occupied Kherson in the south. This city was Russia's biggest reward since the invasion. The United States believed that the loss of Kherson could be a "potential trigger" for Russia to use nuclear weapons.

