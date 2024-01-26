ukenru
In 2022-2023, more than 660 MW of renewable energy capacity was commissioned in Ukraine

In 2022-2023, more than 660 MW of renewable energy capacity was commissioned in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25379 views

Despite the loss of significant renewable energy capacity due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine commissioned over 660 MW of new renewable energy capacity in 2022-2023. The country aims to have renewable energy account for 25% of its energy mix by 2030.

During the military years of 2022-2023, more than 660 MW of new renewable energy capacities were commissioned in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of Russia's invasion, Ukraine lost significant renewable energy capacities, namely 80% of wind power plants and 20% of solar power plants. Despite this, in 2023, about 10% of electricity was generated by wind and solar power plants. Taking into account large hydroelectric power plants, the share of clean energy produced reached 20.3%, which is more than in the pre-war period.

In total, about 350 MW of renewable energy sources were commissioned in 2023. These are solar and wind power plants, as well as biogas and small hydroelectric power plants," the statement said.

The Energy Strategy of Ukraine adopted last year stipulates that we will continue to pursue the course of clean energy production. Already in 2030, the share of renewable energy sources should be at least 25% in the energy balance, and by 2050 Ukraine should achieve climate neutrality 

- said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Recall

At the COP28 climate summit, Ukraine presented a preliminary version of the National Energy and Climate Plan for 2025-2030. According to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the plan aims to increase the share of renewable energy sources and reduce emissions. 

"Green" transformation of the energy sector: Ukraine launches new cooperation program with the UN15.01.24, 17:43 • 28455 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Economy

