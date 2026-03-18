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IMF mission began its visit and meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

IMF experts, led by Gavin Gray, are discussing macroeconomic and structural changes with the authorities. The priority is the adoption of laws on tax increases.

IMF mission began its visit and meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities

A mission of the International Monetary Fund has begun its visit and meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, the IMF Resident Representative Office in Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

IMF experts led by Gavin Gray began meetings today with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and other partners in the context of the Fund's staff visit. Discussions will focus on macroeconomic policy and key structural reforms.

- Priscila Tofano, the IMF Resident Representative in Kyiv, stated today in Kyiv.

Addition

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the IMF expressed concern about Ukraine's ability to continue receiving aid from the $8.1 billion package, amid lawmakers delaying measures needed to unlock funding, as stated by its representative.

IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delays17.03.26, 08:01 • 27167 views

The publication noted that "the Ukrainian parliament has until the end of March to adopt a series of legislative amendments that provide for tax increases for businesses and households as part of the last four-year loan program approved last month." But lawmakers have so far failed to discuss several changes proposed by the IMF.

IMF staff, led by mission chief Gavin Gray, reportedly plan to meet with Ukrainian lawmakers starting March 18.

Amid reports that an IMF team is arriving in Kyiv today, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's financial committee, noted that "the number one issue will be the tax story. After which our 'e-wallets' must submit such a bill to the Rada."

Among the amendments to be approved by parliament, according to reports, is one that provides for the collection of value-added tax from households and companies registered under the simplified taxation system. Another request concerns lowering the tax threshold for foreign parcels.

IMF eased conditions for new program for Ukraine, moving prior actions to "beacons" - MP14.02.26, 09:54 • 3754 views

Julia Shramko

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