The team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recorded explosions and saw smoke from the neighboring area of the ZNPP, where, according to the station's general director, one of the auxiliary facilities was shelled on Saturday, August 2. This was reported by the IAEA report of August 2, transmitted by UNN.

According to the ZNPP, the facility was shelled by artillery and attacked by drones from 9:00 AM - approximately at the same time when the IAEA team heard sounds of hostilities.

The mentioned facility is located 1200 meters from the station's perimeter. In the afternoon, IAEA representatives still saw smoke from that direction.

Any attack near a nuclear power plant - regardless of the intended target - creates potential risks for nuclear safety and must be avoided. I once again call for maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities to prevent further risk of a nuclear accident - states the report of the nuclear regulator.

The incident was another in a series of similar events in recent weeks and months, which, as the organization emphasizes, indicates growing risks to nuclear safety in the context of armed conflict.

The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia NPP recorded hundreds of small arms shots on the evening of July 12. The next morning, numerous shell casings were found near power units No. 5 and No. 6, indicating military activity.

