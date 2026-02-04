"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughters

Famous Ukrainian singer Natalia Mohylevska reacted to rather sharp criticism on social media regarding the upbringing of her two children, and also explained how she spends time with her children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

So, Mohylevska began receiving messages from subscribers that she allegedly pays more attention to her five-year-old daughter Sonya, and her older daughter Michelle rarely appears in her photoblog. Mohylevska denied these assumptions and explained that the girl herself does not want to be filmed, but this does not mean that she receives less attention.

The older daughter needs much more attention. It's just that she's a teenager and she doesn't really want to be filmed with her mother. We work a lot on spiritual growth, values that are not present today. I wake up very early. If before I meditated, now I read books about raising children. How exactly do I work with a child? First of all, I ask a lot of different questions to make her reflect. It is important that she learns to think for herself - Mohylevska said on Instagram.

The singer also noted Michelle's significant progress: in four years after adoption, the girl acquired new values and significantly expanded her worldview.

I don't know what Sonya will be like, because she is still small. But I know for sure that my older daughter will be a kind and cool child. I cried! She is unreal! She has shown such results in four years - summarized the celebrity mother.

