"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughters

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
04:19 PM • 2992 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 6676 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 7322 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 8392 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 16958 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24463 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19107 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22290 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35902 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51532 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.1m/s
81%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 43608 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 24962 views
DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HUR11:55 AM • 5092 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 14787 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media02:49 PM • 6962 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 24968 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 58706 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 59739 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 98754 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 106954 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Xi Jinping
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhoto05:19 PM • 140 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhoto04:32 PM • 1334 views
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 2876 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 4656 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 27030 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughters, explaining that her eldest daughter, Michelle, does not want to be filmed. The singer spoke about working on the children's spiritual growth and Michelle's significant progress.

"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughters

Famous Ukrainian singer Natalia Mohylevska reacted to rather sharp criticism on social media regarding the upbringing of her two children, and also explained how she spends time with her children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

So, Mohylevska began receiving messages from subscribers that she allegedly pays more attention to her five-year-old daughter Sonya, and her older daughter Michelle rarely appears in her photoblog. Mohylevska denied these assumptions and explained that the girl herself does not want to be filmed, but this does not mean that she receives less attention.

The older daughter needs much more attention. It's just that she's a teenager and she doesn't really want to be filmed with her mother. We work a lot on spiritual growth, values that are not present today. I wake up very early. If before I meditated, now I read books about raising children. How exactly do I work with a child? First of all, I ask a lot of different questions to make her reflect. It is important that she learns to think for herself 

- Mohylevska said on Instagram.

The singer also noted Michelle's significant progress: in four years after adoption, the girl acquired new values and significantly expanded her worldview. 

I don't know what Sonya will be like, because she is still small. But I know for sure that my older daughter will be a kind and cool child. I cried! She is unreal! She has shown such results in four years  

- summarized the celebrity mother.

Recall

Natalia Mohylevska was involved in a car accident due to black ice, which led to a collision of three cars.

Stanislav Karmazin

UNN Lite
Musician
Road traffic accident
Social network