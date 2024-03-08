Hungary has received 75 million euros from the EU, which were previously blocked by Brussels

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13789 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 41312 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35627 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 195437 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178819 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172693 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218999 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248738 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154557 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371505 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 5270 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 41372 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 195500 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160029 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178870 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7510 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18275 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19018 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28491 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36459 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Hungary has received 75 million euros from the EU, which were previously blocked by Brussels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26213 views

Hungary received €75 million of previously blocked EU funds to be spent on an environmental and energy efficiency program.

Hungary has received 75 million euros from the EU, which were previously blocked by Brussels

Hungary received €75 million, which had previously been blocked by Brussels. The funds will be spent as part of an environmental and energy efficiency program. This was announced by the country's Finance Minister Mihai Varga in his Facebook post, UNN reports.

Announcement: Hungary has received another 30 billion forints (75 million euros - ed.) of previously blocked EU funds.

- Varga wrote on his Facebook page.

Details

Varga noted that this time Hungary has received €75.2 million in pre-financing for our investments aimed at the green and digital transition.

The Hungarian Minister of Finance has promised that we will use these funds to finance the Operational Program for Environment and Energy Efficiency Plusz (KEHOP Plusz).

With today's transfer, the amount of our resources taken from the 2021-2027 cohesion program has already increased to €1.22 billion. With this result, Hungary is ahead of most of the participating countries in terms of cuts and ranks 11th.

- Varga said.

He also reminded that since the end of December, Hungary has received more than 1.3 billion euros from its previously blocked resources.

Hungary refuses to allocate $18 million intended for arming Ukraine - Foreign Minister01.03.24, 17:34 • 26532 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyNews of the World
European Union
Brussels
Hungary
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90