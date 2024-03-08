Hungary has received 75 million euros from the EU, which were previously blocked by Brussels

Hungary received €75 million, which had previously been blocked by Brussels. The funds will be spent as part of an environmental and energy efficiency program. This was announced by the country's Finance Minister Mihai Varga in his Facebook post, UNN reports.

Announcement: Hungary has received another 30 billion forints (75 million euros - ed.) of previously blocked EU funds. - Varga wrote on his Facebook page.

Details

Varga noted that this time Hungary has received €75.2 million in pre-financing for our investments aimed at the green and digital transition.

The Hungarian Minister of Finance has promised that we will use these funds to finance the Operational Program for Environment and Energy Efficiency Plusz (KEHOP Plusz).

With today's transfer, the amount of our resources taken from the 2021-2027 cohesion program has already increased to €1.22 billion. With this result, Hungary is ahead of most of the participating countries in terms of cuts and ranks 11th. - Varga said.

He also reminded that since the end of December, Hungary has received more than 1.3 billion euros from its previously blocked resources.

