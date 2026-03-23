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Hungarian opposition leader Magyar takes drug tests after accusations from authorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

The Hungarian opposition leader submitted hair and urine samples to an Austrian laboratory. The politician promises to release the results and introduce checks for elites.

Hungarian opposition leader Magyar takes drug tests after accusations from authorities

Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar announced that he had passed a drug test amid accusations from government officials and ahead of the elections. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Hungarian politician, he submitted samples for analysis in the Austrian capital.

This morning I started the day in Vienna, where they took urine and hair samples from me. I requested all drug tests from a registered Austrian laboratory 

– emphasized the leader of the Hungarian opposition.

Magyar noted that hair analysis allows detecting drug use over a long period.

As I said before, I have never lived with drugs, but since General Fidesz and a propagandist who regularly uses drugs have repeatedly accused me of this, I will now confirm this with an official investigation 

- Magyar emphasizes.

The politician added that he would publish the results of the tests after receiving them. He also stated his readiness to transfer the "title of Austrian laboratory" to a number of Hungarian politicians, including Tamás Deutsch, Máté Kocsis, Antal Rogán, Márton Nagy, and István Tiborcz.

Separately, Magyar stated that under the TISZA party government, regular alcohol and drug tests for politicians are planned to be introduced.

Recall

Péter Magyar accused the prime minister of involving Russian special services to interfere in the election process. The oppositionist demands the immediate expulsion of agents from the country.

Alla Kiosak

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