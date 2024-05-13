Hrynchuk: the situation in the energy sector remains difficult, the most difficult is in Kharkiv and the region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72145 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105394 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148356 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249114 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173823 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148277 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225221 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42945 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37797 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31547 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56118 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50146 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249114 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225221 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211399 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237179 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224035 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72151 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50146 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56118 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112653 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113577 views
Hrynchuk: the situation in the energy sector remains difficult, the most difficult is in Kharkiv and the region

Hrynchuk: the situation in the energy sector remains difficult, the most difficult is in Kharkiv and the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36193 views

The situation in the energy sector remains consistently difficult but under control: the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, and restrictions are in place for industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih.

The situation in the energy sector remains consistently difficult but under control. The most difficult situation remains in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, and restrictions are in place for industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The situation continues to be difficult. As a result of all those attacks and all the damage that has been caused since March 22, when the Russians targeted energy facilities, resulting in significant damage to thermal generation, hydro generation was also damaged. That is, all balancing capacities and power transmission facilities. The situation in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region remains the most difficult. There are also restrictions for industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih and, unfortunately, after the recent attacks, we have periodically imposed restrictions on industrial facilities to keep the system in a balanced state of operation

- Hrynchuk said

She added that power companies are working to restore electricity where possible.

"We are trying to repair and rebuild, but so far, many facilities are still in the process of clearing the rubble and assessing the damage. It is very difficult to predict or give any specific estimates of what the situation will be like in the near future. We are trying to cover the current consumption both through our own generation and commercial imports. We are also almost constantly attracting emergency assistance from our neighboring countries. The situation remains consistently difficult but under control. We also ask consumers to be responsible for their consumption," said Hrynchuk.

Recall

Ukraine has already received emergency electricity supplies from three EU countries today, and this is expected to continue in the evening. Due to significant damage to power facilities and a shortage of electricity, restrictions for industrial consumers are possible c. Due to shelling in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions, gas supply to 550 consumers has been cut off.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kharkivKharkiv

