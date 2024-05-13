Hrynchuk: the situation in the energy sector remains difficult, the most difficult is in Kharkiv and the region

The situation in the energy sector remains consistently difficult but under control. The most difficult situation remains in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, and restrictions are in place for industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The situation continues to be difficult. As a result of all those attacks and all the damage that has been caused since March 22, when the Russians targeted energy facilities, resulting in significant damage to thermal generation, hydro generation was also damaged. That is, all balancing capacities and power transmission facilities. The situation in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region remains the most difficult. There are also restrictions for industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih and, unfortunately, after the recent attacks, we have periodically imposed restrictions on industrial facilities to keep the system in a balanced state of operation - Hrynchuk said

She added that power companies are working to restore electricity where possible.

"We are trying to repair and rebuild, but so far, many facilities are still in the process of clearing the rubble and assessing the damage. It is very difficult to predict or give any specific estimates of what the situation will be like in the near future. We are trying to cover the current consumption both through our own generation and commercial imports. We are also almost constantly attracting emergency assistance from our neighboring countries. The situation remains consistently difficult but under control. We also ask consumers to be responsible for their consumption," said Hrynchuk.

Recall

Ukraine has already received emergency electricity supplies from three EU countries today, and this is expected to continue in the evening. Due to significant damage to power facilities and a shortage of electricity, restrictions for industrial consumers are possible c. Due to shelling in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions, gas supply to 550 consumers has been cut off.