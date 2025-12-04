$42.200.13
08:25 PM • 2524 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
07:56 PM • 5012 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
04:56 PM • 11332 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 22195 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 21020 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 34835 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20581 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 20942 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 21179 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 29538 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: explanation from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine advises buying live holiday trees only at official fairs. All legally harvested trees have special tags with a barcode that can be checked online.

How to choose a legal Christmas tree: explanation from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

It is worth buying live holiday trees only at official fairs, as these places are legal points of sale. This is stated in the clarification of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that all legally harvested trees have special tags with a barcode. They contain encrypted information about the place of harvesting, the logger and his subordination.

You can check the barcode on the website: open.ukrforest.com

- stated the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They also told how to check the marking of New Year trees and avoid dubious points of sale, and also reminded: administrative and criminal liability is provided for illegal felling, transportation and sale of illegal trees or shrubs.

Recall

Official sales of New Year trees started in Kyiv. The city has opened more than 140 legal locations for the sale of certified trees.

SE "Forests of Ukraine" announced the start of legal Christmas tree sales: Prices remained affordable03.12.25, 16:36 • 3024 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine