How to choose a legal Christmas tree: explanation from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

It is worth buying live holiday trees only at official fairs, as these places are legal points of sale. This is stated in the clarification of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that all legally harvested trees have special tags with a barcode. They contain encrypted information about the place of harvesting, the logger and his subordination.

You can check the barcode on the website: open.ukrforest.com - stated the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They also told how to check the marking of New Year trees and avoid dubious points of sale, and also reminded: administrative and criminal liability is provided for illegal felling, transportation and sale of illegal trees or shrubs.

Recall

Official sales of New Year trees started in Kyiv. The city has opened more than 140 legal locations for the sale of certified trees.

