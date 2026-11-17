In Kyiv, following the Russian attack on the night of November 17, metro service on the “green” line between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations, as well as tram and trolleybus service, has been restored. The Northern and Southern bridges are closed. The Kyiv City State Administration, municipal enterprises and DTEK reported how the other bridges are operating and the situation with heating, water and electricity, UNN writes.

What is the situation with the Kyiv metro

Train service on the “green” metro line between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations has been restored. The train interval on the left bank is 10 minutes and on the right bank, 8 minutes - the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

How the trains are operating

“At present, trains on this line run between Syrets – Vydubychi and Osokorky – Chervonyi Khutir stations,” the Kyiv City State Administration said.

If an air-raid alert is declared, all underground stations operate as shelters.

How Kyiv’s bridges are operating on November 17

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that the Southern and Northern bridges were damaged as a result of the enemy’s nighttime attack.

“At present, they are completely closed to vehicle traffic,” the Kyiv City State Administration said.

Traffic on the other bridges is organized as follows:

Podilskyi Bridge crossing – traffic from the left bank to the right bank is temporarily restricted for approximately 15 minutes after the start of an air-raid alert;

Darnytskyi Bridge and Metro Bridge – open to traffic without restrictions;

E. O. Paton Bridge – reversible traffic is in effect: from 6:00 to 16:00, in the direction from the left bank to the right; from 16:00 to 24:00, from the right bank to the left.

Drivers are asked to take the latest information into account when planning routes around the city.

A project is being prepared in Kyiv for a tunnel under the Dnipro to provide an alternative transport connection

How the trolleybuses and trams are operating

“Electric transport service has been restored in the capital. Trams and trolleybuses have returned to their regular routes. Buses that duplicated electric transport routes are not operating,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on November 17.

According to him, 39 trolleybus routes (5 are not operating due to the shelling), 17 tram routes and 102 bus routes are currently operating in the city.

“Temporary buses between the city’s right and left banks also continue to operate to strengthen metro service,” the mayor said.

He noted that the gradual restoration of electric transport service in Kyiv began yesterday, November 16. The municipal enterprise Kyivpastrans is responding promptly to changes in the situation in the capital and, when necessary, adjusting the route network in view of passenger flows on individual routes, he added.

According to Kyivpastrans, as of 13:20 on November 17, funicular service had been temporarily suspended due to a lack of electricity.

What is the situation with commuter trains in the capital

As of the morning of November 17, Kyiv City Express trains were operating around the full loop, maintaining connections between Kyiv’s left and right banks.

Despite enemy shelling and restrictions on vehicle traffic across the bridges, the circular railway, as Kyiv City Express reported, continues to operate. Due to security stops at the start, trains are running with delays.

Where to check the schedule and plan a route

All services and departure times are listed on the Kyiv City Express website. It is also convenient for planning a trip if you are using the circular railway for the first time.

What is the situation with heating in Kyiv

Kyivteploenergo is switching some consumers in the Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts to backup heating - the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

As a result of the nighttime attack on November 17, according to the Kyiv City State Administration, heating mains on the Northern and Southern bridges were damaged.

“The Kurენivka, Obolon, Osokorky and Pozniaky neighborhoods are already being switched to other sources. The supply of heating medium to buildings is gradually being restored. During the repair work, these consumers will temporarily have no hot water. Kyivteploenergo specialists are inspecting the damaged sections, determining the scope of the necessary work and eliminating the consequences of the attack in order to restore services as quickly as possible,” the Kyiv City State Administration said.

What is the situation with water

Reduced water pressure was recorded in Kyiv’s Troieshchyna residential district on the morning of November 17, according to Kyivvodokanal.

"As a result of the enemy attack, water supply disruptions occurred in the Troieshchyna residential district. In particular, on the upper floors of high-rise buildings, there may be a drop in pressure in the water supply network or a temporary interruption of water supply. Kyivvodokanal specialists are monitoring the situation and working to stabilize the pressure and restore water supply as soon as possible," Kyivvodokanal said.

There have been no updates from the company so far.

What about the electricity?

According to DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, in Kyiv, "stabilization power outages are in effect on November 17 by order of Ukrenergo NPC."

Large-scale power outages due to new Russian attacks: which regions are experiencing disruptions and emergency shutdowns